Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

