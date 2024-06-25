Australian Unity Office Fund Declares Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:AOF)

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Australian Unity Office Fund Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
About Australian Unity Office Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Unity Office Fund
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What is a Value Trap? A Complete Overview
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Sell Covered Puts from Income If You’re Bearish
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.