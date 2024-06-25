Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $191,837,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. 189,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,182. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

