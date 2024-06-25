Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $203,198,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,894,228 shares of company stock worth $1,305,811,390. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $458.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,245. The company has a market cap of $426.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

