Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.11. The company had a trading volume of 96,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,277. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

