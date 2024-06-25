Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.82. 131,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.