Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,047,000 after buying an additional 2,229,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

