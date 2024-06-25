Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 333 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.2% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.82.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.79. 7,656,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,050,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.65. The company has a market capitalization of $586.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

