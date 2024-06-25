Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $890.62 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The company has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $801.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,475 shares of company stock worth $656,838,859 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

