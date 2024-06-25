FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 2nd Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up about 7.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:FSK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. 42,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.
In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
