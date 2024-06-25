AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,599,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

