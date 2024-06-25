Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

