The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Reduced by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 3.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 174,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,643. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $198.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average of $137.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

