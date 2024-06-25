Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.08. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 99,420 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 40,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

