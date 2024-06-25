Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 1.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in AON by 119.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,526. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.83 and its 200 day moving average is $303.44. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

