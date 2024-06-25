Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries makes up about 2.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 55.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,068,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,129. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

