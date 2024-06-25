360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony Pitt bought 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of A$45,373.30 ($30,248.87). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 101,481 shares of company stock valued at $524,773. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

