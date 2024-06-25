Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,949,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,384,000 after buying an additional 2,088,585 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 314,131 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in NU by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 32.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,875,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 5,056,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,411,857. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

