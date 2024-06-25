Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 690 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $124.28. 155,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,880. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.77 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

