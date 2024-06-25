Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $745.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $723.67 and a 200 day moving average of $739.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

