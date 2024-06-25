Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.24 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001397 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.