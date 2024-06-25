Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Sentry LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,919 shares of company stock worth $36,964,009 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $291.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.30 and a 200 day moving average of $255.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

