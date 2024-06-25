Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 16.9% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0 %

BLK stock traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $791.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $776.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $792.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

