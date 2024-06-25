CGN Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

