Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

CRWD opened at $377.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.19 and a 200-day moving average of $310.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 713.09, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,956 shares of company stock worth $57,080,594. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

