Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

