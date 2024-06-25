Strategic Planning Group LLC Trims Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 241,125 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

UITB stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.