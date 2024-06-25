Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.29. The stock has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

