Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,448 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $120.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

