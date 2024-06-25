Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after buying an additional 833,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $18,593,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.