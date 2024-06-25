Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,432 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 0.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.