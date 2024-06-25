Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $27.90 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

