Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $37,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $171.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.