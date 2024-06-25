Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $88.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.34.

UBER opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

