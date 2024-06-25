SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $27.40. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 1,810,591 shares changing hands.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

