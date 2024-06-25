Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,593 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 3.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 265,622 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,614,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of FND stock traded down $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.10. 207,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.