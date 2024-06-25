Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,916 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 3.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 11.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $2,570,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.17. 237,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,730. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

