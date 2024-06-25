Cineverse (CNVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 1st.

Cineverse Price Performance

NASDAQ CNVS opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Cineverse has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

