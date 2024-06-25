Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15 EPS.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
CCL opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Reddit Stock and the Rubberband Effect: A Case for Lower Prices
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What is a Value Trap? A Complete Overview
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Sell Covered Puts from Income If You’re Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.