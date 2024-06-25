Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15 EPS.

CCL opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

