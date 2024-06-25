Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of CCL opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

