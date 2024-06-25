Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.88 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $492.54 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00041251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,592,772,645 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.