Fusionist (ACE) Price Up 5% This Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $117.68 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can now be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00005704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.47921655 USD and is up 7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $14,715,061.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

