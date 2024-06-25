Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.