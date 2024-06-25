PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 874,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,913 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $43,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $49.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

