Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Crane Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $501.04. The company had a trading volume of 384,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,986. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.