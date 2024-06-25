Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, hitting $271.83. 193,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

