Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3 %

EQIX stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $750.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,614. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.65.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

