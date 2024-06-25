Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $561,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 619,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,939. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.