Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 8,520 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 537,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,463,400. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

