Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 784 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.6% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 115,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 101,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

